 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread: Wild vs Canucks

New, comments
By Jim Dowd's Pants
/ new
Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The longest homestand of the year starts tonight for the Wild, with the Vancouver Canucks visiting the X. Here are the projected lineups, thanks to DailyFaceoff.com. Granlund is back!

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...