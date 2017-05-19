Wilderness Walk: Who Will Go?

Things weren’t as quiet for the Wild this week as they had been in previous weeks since the season ended almost a month ago. After extended silence from Chuck Fletcher and Craig Leipold, both have been in the news this week, as they met with members of the media. Fletcher talked extensively with Michael Russo about what he needs to do this offseason, and Leipold shared his thoughts on the Martin Hanzal trade... Apparently he doesn’t think it worked out as well as he had anticipated.

With rumors swirling this week that Fletcher is listening to calls about some of the Wild’s top players, including Nino Niederreiter, we need to prepare ourselves to see one of the players that excelled this season leave the club. To me, it’s a good sign that the Wild brass is listening to offers on core players. We’ve had the same group now for long enough and seen such limited post-season success, that something has to change. If that means moving one or more of the young players that have been seen as the pillars of the team, and trading them now means bringing in new, highly skilled players, then I’m all for it. Of course we all have our favorites, but the time is now to sell high on several players that had career seasons and could bring value on the trade market.

There are several candidates who could be moved by the Wild to bring back a bounty. Who will it be, Wilderness?

With Chris Cornell’s untimely passing yesterday, Soundgarden was the only option to take us through today’s Walk.

Wild News

Fletcher: Wild will try to keep Granlund and Niederreiter - Article - TSN

Yeah... We'll see.

‘I wish we wouldn’t have done that’: Wild owner regrets Martin Hanzal trade | ProHockeyTalk

Well, what's done is done.

Minnesota Wild owner Craig Leipold 'happily surprised' by former Nashville Predators team

Are you, Craig? Are you?

On Frozen Pond

NHL mock draft 2017 | Newsday

Hey! How come the Wild doesn't get to pick?!

Off the Trail

2018 Games head says NHL not being greedy, will cooperate

I'm telling you, the NHL is STILL going to end up going. Bettman, you weasel!

U.S. men’s hockey team bounced from IIHF World Championship | OlympicTalk

But we'll see how the Olympics go!

NHL playoff scores 2017: Ducks survive 2-goal implosion en route to critical Game 4 win - SBNation.com

Great series so far...

NHL playoffs: Nashville has been a smashing success for Predators

It's actually quite impressive.

Nill open to trading third overall pick in draft | NHL.com

Hmm.

NHL's 20 greatest teams filled with Stanley Cup dynasties | Tampa Bay Times

I'm really relieved to see that the '09-'10 Blackhawks made the list, but what about the '12-'13 Blackhawks and the '14-'15 Blackhawks?