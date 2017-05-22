Wilderness Walk: Hockey Hugs

Both the Predators and the Penguins took 3-2 series leads over their opponents over the weekend.

More importantly, however, some Wild players were busy as Jonas Brodin and Joel Eriksson Ek finished off the World Championships with some new bling.

Wild News

T.J. Oshie Is the Finisher The Wild Need | The Hockey Writers

It’s a no from me, but you can read former Gone Puck Wild Editor Danny Lambert’s article about Timothy Jimothy Oshie as he starts writing for the Hockey Writers.

Sweden defeats Canada in shootout to win 2017 IIHF world title | Sportsnet

Jonas Brodin and Joel Eriksson Ek both won gold with Sweden in the 2017 IIHF World Championships.

VM-guld!!! A post shared by Jonas brodin (@jobrodin) on May 21, 2017 at 4:02pm PDT

Off the Trail

Penguins shred Senators 7-0 in Game 5 laughter | Yahoo Sports

The Penguins put on quite a show for the home crowd as they push the Senators to the brink of elimination.

Pontus Aberg's goal helps Predators top Ducks in Game 5 | Yahoo Sports

The Predators once again took the series lead over the Ducks, who look to avoid elimination tonight in Nashville.

NHL playoffs 2017: Predators' Ryan Johansen treated for compartment syndrome | Yahoo Sports

According to EMedicine, “Acute compartment syndrome occurs when the tissue pressure within a closed muscle compartment exceeds the perfusion pressure and results in muscle and nerve ischemia,” which sounds rather unpleasant.