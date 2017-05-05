Wilderness Walk: Surgically Repaired Edition

¡Feliz Cinco de Mayo a todo el Wilderness!

We just talked about this in a recent Walk, but another Wild player underwent surgery yesterday, so we thought we’d talk about it again.

The post-playoff reports of all the injuries that guys had been playing through are always entertaining. Considering I would stay home from work if I had a hangnail that hurt too much, it’s always borderline shocking to hear the maladies through which NHL players have gritted their teeth to remain in their respective lineups during the postseason.

Minnesota has had several players go under the knife since their season ended, with Marco Scandella undergoing hip surgery, Christian Folin having shoulder surgery, and now Jason Zucker getting a sports hernia repaired. If you’ve ever seen that episode of Friends where Joey has the hernia, you know that a hernia is no joke.

How these guys do it is beyond me. Joe Thornton was playing on a torn ACL AND MCL for crying out loud. Like... does your knee even bend if both of those things are torn?

My good friend Weird Al will take us through the Walk today with an appropriate, but also super annoying tune.

Wild News

Minnesota Wild auctioning off North Stars warm-up jerseys

I do enjoy seeing Zach in that bucket.

Jason Zucker of Minnesota Wild has surgery to repair midsection muscle

As noted.

On Frozen Pond

Gophers Announce 2017-18 Schedule :: U of M Official Athletic Site

From a Badger fan to you Gopher fans... Here you go.

Off the Trail

Crosby skates at Penguins practice facility | ProHockeyTalk

Seems a little quick...

Report Ryan Spooner involved in trade talks | ProHockeyTalk

Definitely not the first time we've heard Spooner's name in trade rumors.

Rangers silence Senators to tie series; questions loom about Karlsson | ProHockeyTalk

At least a couple of these series will go down to the wire.

Pittsburgh police investigating alleged rape at Penguins game

Yikes... Scary stuff.

Former NHL player Kevin Stevens gets probation for conspiring to sell oxycodone

Stevens was really good in NHLPA 1993 on Super Nintendo. What a fall from grace.

Vegas Golden Knights sign KHL Vadim Shipachyov for two years, $9M | ProHockeyTalk

A potentially huge signing by GM GM and the VGK's.