What about Dylan Larkin? The search for a top center continues

Clearly Jack Eichel didn't work out, and I don't blame Sabers fans for not wanting to give up Eichel. He's the Sabers' Connor McDavid...Even though the Sabers' organization is trying to get back on track the last thing they would want to do is give up their superstar top center who will be very hard to replace. Moving on I've been reading posts about changes that need to be done to the Wild roster and they are still lacking a top line center to complete their recipe for success to compete for a Stanley Cup. Eichel will be too expensive. So I went with a player who can be cheaper and that's Dylan Larkin who is on a dumpster fire team in the Detroit Red Wings. Steve Yzerman is rebuilding, but will likely have the chance to snag Quinton Byfield or Tim Stutzle in this year's draft to take care of their center concerns. Top center concerns really. However, Yzerman is very smart. If the Wings are rebuilding he would still love to have Larkin as his top centreman and future captain. Let's see if there's a deal that would convince Yzerman otherwise.

What are the Wings' needs?

Let's just say the Wings are lacking in everything....They could use anything. The thing is the Red Wings are looking to upgrade their blueline and they desperately need it. The Wild are in the midst of rebuilding and retooling at the same time. Since both teams aren't Cup contenders at the exact moment here's a deal that should benefit both teams in the future.

Trade proposal

To Minnesota: Dylan Larkin

To Detroit: Jonas Brodin and one of our 2020 1st round draft picks (or both of our first round draft picks)

A left-handed shot, smooth-skating, great stick, elite puck-moving defensive defenseman? The Red Wings would love to have Brodin on their club that instantly makes them better on the backend. Brodin will be a for sure top defenseman for the Wings because of how many minutes he can log. Brodin may not be Nicklas Lidstrom, but it's amazing to watch him skate flawlessly up the ice with the puck and then shut down the opponent. Red Wings fans will fall in love with Brodin. That's how much we'll miss him. However, what we get in return is for sure a top center who will be even better due to a better supporting cast and Larkin is a Bill Guerin type of hockey player. I know you'll miss Larkin Red Wings fans.

Larkin is one of the most underrated scoring two-way centers in the NHL. He plays a fast, hard working game, but is a gifted hockey player who loves to shoot the puck when the opportunity presents itself. He has a sneaky great shot. The thing is he can score in a variety of ways. Which makes him harder to play against along with his blend of power and finesse. Everyone will instantly love Larkin and he will help bring the Wild to the next level due to his competitiveness. Larkin is like a Jonathan Toews. You know how damn awesome Toews is as a player. Admit it.

Larkin will complete the young core up front for the Wild. The Wild will be led by Larkin, Fiala, and Kaprizov to continue the growth of the fountain of youth. There won't be a fluke this time. These group of players will make us forget about Mikael Granlund, Nino Niederreiter, and Charlie Coyle who were suppose to be the next group of players to take the Wild to the next level, but they failed to deliver. They were all traded away. So there's that. Now with the Wild's prospect pool on the rise along with a top center to add to the team? Yes! This is what we've been waiting for!

Currently Larkin carries a cap hit worth $6.1 million, but it will be for the next 4 seasons until he's 28. That's a great bargain because he doesn't have any kind of clauses that would restrict him from coming here. This is an affordable contract. Larkin already has a 70-point season on his resume not to mention a 30-goal season. Imagine that on a better team like the Wild? He can win faceoffs too. Check. Would like to add that the lowest games he's played in his career is 71. So that's about a full season still. Larkin can be a player who can be trusted to play almost every game.

What will Brodin do for the Wings? Just about everything you would want a top pairing defenseman to do. Brodin may not be a defenseman who can produce a lot offensively, but he will play an effective puck-moving two-way game who can shutdown top lines because of his elite skating and elite IQ. That's extremely valuable. A defender who can play in all situations and be relied on heavily. This is the type of defenseman you'll be getting Steve. Perhaps his offensive game will bloom late? You know defenders usually peak in their late 20s. If the NHL season didn't get delayed Brodin would've finished with 33 points which will be a new career high. Brodin carries a $4,166,667 cap hit until he's 28. No clauses neither.

One of our first round picks should be welcoming to Steve. You can say that the Wings will be able to replace Larkin easily with Byfield or Stutzle, but the Wings are lacking badly and Yzerman would want a little more in return. The Wings having another first round pick after they pick up a franchise player in this deep draft? If I were Yzerman I would say there's a chance this deal can actually work. The Wings would improve both on their blueline and at forward. Especially center because this is a center heavy draft. With the likes of Joe Veleno, Filip Zadina, and Mortiz Seider coming up their prospect pool will get deeper and better within a pretty short period of time. Yzerman's job will be to acquire more defensemen through drafting and free agency. Not to mention looking at the free agent pool of goaltenders.

Look at this Red Wings brass. You'll be having contracts of Jonathan Ericsson, who's 36 and is not good, and Trevor Daley coming off the books. They are both 36 and they have done nothing for this franchise to give them any hope of competing. Ericsson carries a $4,250,000 cap hit and Daley carries a $3,166,666 cap hit. Let's do some work here.

Red Wings current cap space: $1,557,549

Current cap hit: $79,968,736

Here are the following players who will become free agents:

Trevor Daley: $3,166,666 cap hit

Jonathan Ericsson: $4,250,000 cap hit

Sam Gagner: $2,835,000 cap hit

Cody Goloubef $800,000 cap hit

Jimmy Howard $4,000,000 cap hit

Henrik Zetterberg $6,083,333 cap hit

Johan Franzen $3,954,545 cap hit

Kyle Brodziak $1,150,000 cap hit

This is a lot of money that will be coming off the books. The Red Wings will end up with $26,239,544 plus their current cap space which will give them $27,797,093 in cap space to work with. Spend, spend, spend! Brodin's cap hit isn't expensive at all. It's a bargain! Protect him at the expansion draft too. Anyways, the Red Wings will have the opportunity to improve their roster even more. Here are the free agents I see Yzerman targeting.

Torey Krug

A small, elite, left-handed shooting defenseman who can also log minutes and is in his late 20s? Getting into the mind of a Red Wings fan, speaking for myself, I would love this addition to go along with the likes of Brodin on the blueline. Makes the Wings a much better team on the backend. He may be small, but that doesn't hold him back at all.

Taylor Hall

Hall is still one of the league's best forwards. He may not be the greatest, but he's still a great player to have on your team. The addition of Hall on the Wings left side will make them better instantly. His highest point season was 93 points set back in the 2017-2018 season. He almost scored 40 goals too. So that's not a stretch for him. He needs to be in the right setting. The Red Wings are a perfect fit considering the fact he can help lead the youngsters while still competing.

Robin Lehner, Jacob Markstrom, or Braden Holtby

Jimmy Howard will leave the Red Wings. They need a new direction and an upgrade between the pipes. Either of these goalies will bring that element and results. Jonathan Bernier is a decent backup and has experience. Goaltending will be important for the Wings. Perhaps they use our draft pick to snag up elite goalie prospect Yaroslav Askarov in the first round this year? By the Wings doing this they will have a franchise goalie developing PROPERLY while they still have a better starter right now. The Red Wings could be relevant in a short period of time.

Vladislav Namestnikov

A center who can provide secondary scoring and be a shutdown presence who can play both on the powerplay and penalty kill. That's important for a Cup contender. Plays center...Has good speed and be trusted in important situations. That's nice too if you'd ask me.

The Wings need to improve their roster. When you have the likes of Sam Gagner playing on your 2nd line right wing, Darren Helm as your 2nd line left winger, Daley and Ericsson playing important minutes, and trusting Jimmy Howard to still bring you into contention you are a bad team (looked at the lines off of dailyfaceoff.com. Of course I can be wrong). Try to target Tyler Toffoli (saying this because Filip Zadina's injured)? Would recommend that. However, don't spend all of your cap space. Take the time and give trust to your young players to get the job done with veteran leadership. The Wings will have a better fountain of youth after this. Something us Wild fans share in common.

I scouted Mortiz Seider's game and the Wings got a steal. Yzerman is a great hockey mind. Look what he did to the Tampa Bay Lightning? The Red Wings are going to get the same effect. His game screams top pairing, physical right-shooting defenseman who can play in all situations. Looking back at the 2018 draft it wasn't a deep draft compared to other previous deep drafts. This is why Yzerman went for the reach with the 6th overall pick. The draft is a crap shoot. You know players like Seth Jones? Yeah. Seider reminds me of Jones. He does have offensive upside. Playing with the likes of Jonas Brodin can be a blessing for him. Seider will learn on the fly playing with Brodin who is a great shutdown defender at 26 who's entering his prime. 40 points could be possible. More depending on the right setting. These two can develop chemistry and they can compliment each other perfectly. This will bring confidence in Seider's game and become an instant threat. He's already made an impact in the AHL already.

To conclude, the Red Wings became a better team overnight. Now they need direction and develop chemistry to get the organization back on track. This team used to be a dynasty. They can get back to that status after this trade along with more free agent signings and a better prospect pool. They welcomed the additions of Jonas Brodin, Torey Krug, Taylor Hall, and maybe another free agent in Vladislav Namestnikov. They welcomed their second first round pick which means they will now have 11 draft picks total in this deep draft as Yzerman will have pieces to play with to move up or stay pat in the draft. They have the chance to draft Askarov to bolster their prospect pool at goaltending. Not to mention the free agent signing of either Lehner, Markstrom, or Holtby. They can keep acquiring forwards through this year's draft because they look pretty set at defense in their pool. Yes I've done research. All-in-all, you'll see improvements Red Wings. You are welcome. You can leave the discussion room. Take time to think and let me know your feedback. If you end up declining I won't be mad. I know how important Larkin is to you guys.

Now we move on to the Wild.

The Wild took care of their top center needs. Larkin slots in on your top line. What will be next? This is scenario 7.

Now that Larkin is here we continue to look at the Wild's fountain of youth. The Wild are still trying to improve down the middle. This is where signing Alex Galchenyuk will be perfect because he can be the team's 2nd line center as this will be a better role for him to flourish in. Guerin will be able to sign him to a prove it deal worth the same salary as before. He's getting the chance to revive his career. This will be the perfect setting! Galchenyuk plays a similar game to Larkin, but is more of the offensive minded player while Larkin is more of the complete player.

Let's keep making moves.

Larkin and Galchenyuk are the team's top 2 centers and it will make the team better. We look at the remaining centers. Mikko Koivu and Eric Staal. Both are in the late stages of their careers. Koivu is likely headed towards retirement. Staal still is a good center at his age. He needs to be on a team where he can play on the second line. Still going to give the Philadelphia Flyers a call. Could the Sabers be interested? They need a second line center behind Eichel. While Dylan Cozens develops Staal is the perfect player to fill in until Cozens is ready. He's better than Marcus Johansson. He carries a $3,250,000 cap hit and his contract expires next year. Perfect timing for Cozens to come up and be Eichel's backdone. Problem is? Staal has a modified No Trade Clause. So Buffalo may not be on Staal's list.

Can Chuck Fletcher convince Staal to repeat his success from Minnesota to Philly? Under the right role yes. Fletcher brought Staal to the Wild. Fletcher would love to have Staal on his Flyers roster. Who do we get in return? Well here's the thing. The Flyers will need to clear cap space. So this is where I stand by asking for Scott Laughton. He plays center and he can win facoffs. He has an excellent shot when he uses it and he can play important minutes on both ends and be a two-way plug. I bet Fletcher would love Joel Eriksson Ek back. He chose him in the 2015 draft. Eriksson Ek has been an excellent defensive center for the Wild, but faceoffs is his weakness. Perhaps a new setting will help where he'll learn from the likes of Sean Couturier? This is possible. Laughton may be 2 years older than Eriksson Ek, but both teams will benefit from this trade.

To Minnesota: Scott Laughton and their 2020 2nd round pick

To Philadelphia: Eric Staal and Joel Eriksson Ek

Now we keep making moves.

The departure of Jonas Brodin is a hard pill to swallow. The Wild have a pretty good prospect pool of defensemen. However, Brodin is hard to replace. You need a puck-moving defenseman who can log minutes to take his place. Carson Soucy is an ideal candidate, but he's unproven. For him to step into Brodin's role will be a challenge, but it's not impossible for him to succeed because of his two-way play and physical presence. Not to mention being a good skater with pretty good puck moving ability actually. There's still room for growth. I didn't think Soucy would turn out to be a good, solid player right now. Then there's the likes of Brennan Menell, Simon Johansson, Marshall Warren, and Stepan Falkovsky. Though none of them are Brodin's caliber. Warren is a good player from where he was drafted, but he's a project. At least from what I see right now. The Wild will need an immediate replacement. Let's give Soucy a try. There's also Filip Johansson (Paul Fenton's controversial first round pick) who is compared to Brodin. So there's a couple of options. Though would still explore more options.

This is where the draft comes into play. This is where acquiring a defender like Jake Sanderson would be beneficial in a couple of years for the Wild. He's going to play in college at the University of North Dakota. It won't take him long to adjust though. I truly believe Sanderson will pull a Zach Werenski and become NHL ready earlier rather than later. Would like to see the team trade up for him. At this point I would try to improve defense starting in the draft since we took care of the center position and we have talents like Alexander Khovanov and Adam Beckman coming up. They will be able to take their time and not be rushed in the NHL. This is called depth. Also the Wild have been doing a great trend of drafting talents who weren't first rounders, They need to keep this trend going...

Still trying to find a trade partner for Zach Parise's contract. He's still a productive player and has 5 years remaining on his contract. No to the NY Islanders and Andrew Ladd. Yuck... The team will need to continue to clear cap space to make room for contracts for Luke Kunin and Jordan Greenway (they won't be expensive at all). Also the team will need to improve goaltending in free agency. Either way more cap space is needed. Guerin will retain salary just to let you know.

We look at goaltending in free agency. Braden Holtby will be expensive. Red Wings will have a better chance of signing him due to more cap space. So it will still come down to either Lehner or Markstrom. Guerin should be able to work out a deal where goaltending will be addressed. Kaapo Kahkonen and Hunter Jones will have more time to develop. Iowa such be a much better team next season because of goaltending. Let the kids play minutes in Iowa. No rush.

As for Devan Dubnyk let's see who needs goaltending. Teams like the New Jersey Devils could use a goalie, but they are already dealing with an older goalie in Cory Schneider. They are looking for someone who's a little younger and experienced. Dubnyk is a solid goalie and could use a change of scenery. At 34 though? Maybe not. Could the Vegas Golden Knights be interested? Probably. Guerin will probably have to buyout Devan Dubnyk or find a trade partner who is willing to work with him. I say this because I rather still trade Dubnyk and buyout Victor Rask's $4 million contract. You don't want a lot of buyouts on your roster. The Wild have been through enough.

Now let's look at the lineup now for next year's roster:

Kevin Fiala-Dylan Larkin-Luke Kunin

Hard working line with speed to burn. There will be a lot of shooting coming from this line. Fiala will be the game-breaking playmaker while the likes of Kunin and Larkin will be causing trouble around the net and in the slot. This line can take on a lot of responsibility and be a scoring line.

Jordan Greenway-Alex Galchenyuk-Kirill Kaprizov

Next scoring line. Kaprizov will influence Galchenyuk and Greenway. This line will be a blend of power and skill and they will be extremely hard to stop below the dots. Kaprizov will be the main sniper on this line, but Galchenyuk is a shooter as well. Greenway is the big, power truck who can make smart plays with the puck and power through defenders.

Ryan Donato-Scott Laughton-Mats Zuccarello

This is another line that can take on responsibility, but will be able to score and be a dangerous line. Donato is the sniper on this line. He's a pure goal scorer. His release is ridiculously good. Laughton will provide a two-way presence who can shutdown opposing teams top players, but can provide offense of his own because of his shot. Zuccarello will be the playmaker and will excel in this role. This line can be one of the best 3rd lines in the league.

Marcus Foligno-Nico Sturm-Ryan Hartman

A mean, physical line who can play a two-way game, but will be asked to shutdown lines. They will be very good at it because these players don't mind the physicality and can play on both ends. Sturm will provide an element of actually being a solid hockey player and not being your typical 4th line center. He's actually talented. Foligno and Hartman make a great duo. Add a good center in between them and there you go.

Extras: Snag another UFA signing like Tim Schaller who can play center and wing. He can play important shutdown minutes in the bottom-6 if injuries happen. Good depth player to have. Think of Kyle Brodziak.

The extra depth will be in Iowa. When injuries happen the team will have good callup options.

Ryan Suter-Matt Dumba

Carson Soucy-Jared Spurgeon

LHD (Joel Edmundson folks?)-Greg Pateryn

This gives the blueline more of a balance now. Soucy will need the veteran presence of Spurgeon to show him more of the ropes. Dumba plays better when someone is covering for him defensively. Suter will do that. Soucy is inexperienced and I don't trust Dumba to cover for his mistakes. Dumba may not be a complete player, but at least he tries. Calen Addison will be developing and will likely be his replacement. Edmundson is more of a shutdown defender, but can move the puck decently well and can play on both the powerplay and penalty kill. Can move up if injuries happen. He did win the Cup with the St.Louis Blues you know.

Nick Seeler can come back and be the perfect 7th D. Nate Prosser's replacement. Let the Iowa kids stay and develop in a winning culture.

Robin Leher or Jacob Markstrom

Alex Stalock

To conclude, the Wild get better down the middle instantly and actually have a team who can compete, but will experience growing pains. The additions of Dylan Larkin and Kirill Kaprizov will boost the team and make them a harder team to defend and play against. On the blueline the team will miss Brodin, but the Wild can still patch up that hole with either doing it through drafting (the 2021 draft is defense deep) or looking through free agency and work with what they currently got. At goaltending they improve after clearing cap space. Their prospects continue to take their time to develop and become the players the Wild saw in them making this team even more dangerous. In the near future perhaps the Red Wings and Wild play in a Stanley Cup final? That would be fun to watch.

Thanks for reading everyone! How did I do? Now I sleep....