Wilderness Walk: Greenway is on his way back

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild are almost all the way back to being healthy with forward Jordan Greeway taking part in a full practice.
New Lines with Greenway back. Likely means Rask is scratched tomorrow night and Rau perhaps reassigned https://t.co/WCAfmVFrOn— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 9, 2021
- The new-look defensive core is already starting to pay off for the division-leading Wild, as our own Jeff Middleton shows. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Even though Wild prospects Adam Beckman, Connor Dewar and Calen Addison have recently been sent back to Iowa, the message they received is to keep up the good work, because their time will come. [St. Paul Pioneer Press]
Off the Trail...
- It seems like every week there’s another instance of abuse or harrassment in the NHL brought to light. This week, it’s the Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murphy under the spotlight, who has been placed on administrative leave due to allegations of creating a hostile work environment with “mental warfare”. [Daily Faceoff]
- Speaking of NHL misconduct, the Pittsburgh Penguins reached a settlement with former assistant AHL coach Jerrod Skalde and his wife, Erin, related to allegations of sexual assault against former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins head coach Clark Donatelli. The settlement also means that current Wild general manager and former Wilkes-Barre/Scranton GM Bill Guerin is unlikely to face prosecution, though he is still being investigated by SafeSport pertaining to his knowledge and handling of the situation after it was reported. [The Athletic]
Loading comments...