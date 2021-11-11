 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Fiala finesse

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By KyleHattrick
Minnesota Wild v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Fred Gaudreau didn’t get on the scoresheet against Arizona, but he’s been thriving lately with increased icetime. Our own Dylan Fremlin takes a look. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The Wild’s depth are leading the scoring charge. [Zone Coverage]
  • Some painful memories for Jonas Brodin as he prepares to return to Vegas. [Star Tribune]

Off the Trail...

  • Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigns his position and enters substance abuse treatment amid investigation into allegations of verbal abuse towards his staff. [OC Register]
  • Carey Price talks about his own journey through substance abuse on an Instagram post this week, but has no timeline for a return to the NHL. [Eyes on the Prize]
  • Nathan McKinnon will miss three weeks as the injury bug continues to plague the Colorado Avalanche. [Mile High Hockey]

