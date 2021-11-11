Wilderness Walk: Fiala finesse

That’s Wild
- A goal-of-the-year candidate from the Minnesota Wild’s own Kevin Fiala in the 5-2 win over the Arizona Coyotes last night, breaking an 11-game goal scoring drought in the process. Brock Daylor has the recap. [Hockey Wilderness]
Kevin Fiala, oh my GOODNESS. pic.twitter.com/L16wFwSwbw— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) November 11, 2021
- Fred Gaudreau didn’t get on the scoresheet against Arizona, but he’s been thriving lately with increased icetime. Our own Dylan Fremlin takes a look. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild’s depth are leading the scoring charge. [Zone Coverage]
- Some painful memories for Jonas Brodin as he prepares to return to Vegas. [Star Tribune]
Off the Trail...
- Anaheim Ducks general manager Bob Murray resigns his position and enters substance abuse treatment amid investigation into allegations of verbal abuse towards his staff. [OC Register]
- Carey Price talks about his own journey through substance abuse on an Instagram post this week, but has no timeline for a return to the NHL. [Eyes on the Prize]
- Nathan McKinnon will miss three weeks as the injury bug continues to plague the Colorado Avalanche. [Mile High Hockey]
