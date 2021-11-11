Gamethread: Wild at Golden Knights (9:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild and Vegas Golden Knights are playing each other for the first time since the vicious seven-game series that took years out of our lives last spring.
With four wins in the last four, the Wild look to take advantage of an injury-riddled roster and hopefully get some sort of revenge tonight.
Cam Talbot gets the start after Kaapo Kahkonen earned last night’s win in Arizona, and here’s the lineup in front of him:
Foligno - Eriksson Ek - Fiala
Kaprizov - Gaudreau - Zuccarello
Duhaime - Sturm - Hartman
Greenway - Bjugstad - Pitlick
Goligoski - Spurgeon
Brodin - Dumba
Merrill - Kulikov
Join us in the comments for this #WildAfterDark!
Loading comments...