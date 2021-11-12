Wilderness Walk: Missed it by that much

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild see their four-game winning streak come to an end after another late comeback failed to materialize against the Vegas Golden Knights, and this is all of us...
November 12, 2021
Check out the recap: [Hockey Wilderness]
- Dean Evason heaped praise on Kevin Fiala for doing the the right things in all kinds of simple ways after his standout performance against the Coyotes. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Nick Swaney, Carson Lambos, Caedan Bankier and Jesper Wallstedt lead the Minnesota Wild prospects down in Iowa and all over the globe. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Thomas Williams had a few... let’s call it four... thoughts about the Wild after the Coyotes game. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Fiala’s highlight-reel goal from the Coyotes game wowed his teammates. [St. Paul Pioneer Press]
Off the Trail...
- Oscar Sundqvist could be returning any day now, making the Blues even more dangerous at the top of the division. [St. Louis Gametime]
- Rocco Grimaldi had 31 points in 66 games for the Nashville Predators once upon a time, but his slow start to the season is seeing him placed on waivers. [On the Forecheck]
- The struggling Dallas Stars, with one win over their past seven games, put Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero on waivers. [Defending Big D]
