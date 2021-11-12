 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Missed it by that much

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By KyleHattrick
/ new
Minnesota Wild v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • The Minnesota Wild see their four-game winning streak come to an end after another late comeback failed to materialize against the Vegas Golden Knights, and this is all of us...

Check out the recap: [Hockey Wilderness]

  • Dean Evason heaped praise on Kevin Fiala for doing the the right things in all kinds of simple ways after his standout performance against the Coyotes. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Nick Swaney, Carson Lambos, Caedan Bankier and Jesper Wallstedt lead the Minnesota Wild prospects down in Iowa and all over the globe. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Thomas Williams had a few... let’s call it four... thoughts about the Wild after the Coyotes game. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Fiala’s highlight-reel goal from the Coyotes game wowed his teammates. [St. Paul Pioneer Press]

Off the Trail...

  • Oscar Sundqvist could be returning any day now, making the Blues even more dangerous at the top of the division. [St. Louis Gametime]
  • Rocco Grimaldi had 31 points in 66 games for the Nashville Predators once upon a time, but his slow start to the season is seeing him placed on waivers. [On the Forecheck]
  • The struggling Dallas Stars, with one win over their past seven games, put Blake Comeau and Tanner Kero on waivers. [Defending Big D]

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...