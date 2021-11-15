 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Goligoski fined for high stick

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
Minnesota Wild v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for High-sticking Seattle’s Jordan Eberle on Saturday. [NHL DoPS]
  • For the final game of their road trip, the Wild won a grueling game against the Seattle Kraken. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Rem Pitlick scored his first career goal and his first career hat trick (wow) on Saturday, but he gave credit to linemate Ryan Hartman for doing all the hard work. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Here’s the 4 Things from Saturday’s win in Seattle. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • In relation to a skirmish in the NBA, we’re kind of glad hockey players can just punch each other when emotions get heated. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The Wild’s off-season additions are adding depth and quality, contributing to wins already this early in the season. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

