Wilderness Walk: Goligoski fined for high stick

That’s Wild
- Minnesota Wild defenseman Alex Goligoski has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for High-sticking Seattle’s Jordan Eberle on Saturday. [NHL DoPS]
- For the final game of their road trip, the Wild won a grueling game against the Seattle Kraken. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Rem Pitlick scored his first career goal and his first career hat trick (wow) on Saturday, but he gave credit to linemate Ryan Hartman for doing all the hard work. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Here’s the 4 Things from Saturday’s win in Seattle. [Hockey Wilderness]
- In relation to a skirmish in the NBA, we’re kind of glad hockey players can just punch each other when emotions get heated. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild’s off-season additions are adding depth and quality, contributing to wins already this early in the season. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- The Kraken are pulling their goalie earlier than other teams, but let’s talk about it. [Davy Jones Locker Room]
- The Columbus Blue Jackets are going to retire Rick Nash’s no. 61 jersey. [Jackets Cannon]
- Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin just passed another guy on the all-time scoring list. He’s closing in. [NBC Sports]
