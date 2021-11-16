 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread: Wild vs. Sharks (7:00 p.m.)

They’re back home.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
Minnesota Wild v San Jose Sharks Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are back at The X and ready to host the San Jose Sharks, as they continue to search for Central Division dominance and hold that top spot.

Wild vs. Sharks

When: 7 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Join us down below, won’t ya?

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...