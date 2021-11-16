Filed under: Minnesota Wild Game Threads Minnesota Wild Gameday Gamethread: Wild vs. Sharks (7:00 p.m.) They’re back home. By Thomas P. Williams@nosalaryretaind Nov 16, 2021, 6:00pm CST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Gamethread: Wild vs. Sharks (7:00 p.m.) Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images The Minnesota Wild are back at The X and ready to host the San Jose Sharks, as they continue to search for Central Division dominance and hold that top spot. Wild vs. Sharks When: 7 p.m. CT Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM Join us down below, won’t ya? More From Hockey Wilderness Matt Boldy practicing, may play this weekend with Iowa Preview: Wild look to escape Shark infested waters Wilderness Walk: Goligoski fined for high stick 4 Things: Takeaways from Wild’s tiresome win in Seattle Prospect Ryan O’Rourke eats shit celebrating goal Pitlick credits Hartman for his hat trick Loading comments...
