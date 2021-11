Minnesota Wild! Dallas Stars! This first heated matchup of the season is always special and it’s even more unique when it hasn’t happened in over a year due to the division realignment that took place last season.

Wild vs. Stars When: 7:00 p.m. CT Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Well, it’s going to be a pretty fun one.

Join us down in the comments.