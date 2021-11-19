 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Victor Rask, the anomaly

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
Minnesota Wild v Seattle Kraken Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • You want to know what’s Wild? Well Minnesota Wild’s very own Victor Rask comes back after missing some time due to being a healthy scratch and just lights up the Dallas Stars. He even scored a weird ass goal.
  • Speaking of the game against the Stars, Dean Evason unveiled some new lines that featured some old favorites and a new-look offensive go-to. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • With Team China potentially not participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics for ice hockey, the next country up is Mats Zuccarello’s very own Norway. We might be getting some Lizards in Beijing. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Another recent standout has been Ryan Hartman, and he’s come exactly as he was advertised throughout his early career. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Matt Boldy is back from injury and playing for AHL Iowa! [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Jared Spurgeon is thriving offensively without Ryan Suter. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...