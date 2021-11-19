Wilderness Walk: Victor Rask, the anomaly

That’s Wild
- You want to know what’s Wild? Well Minnesota Wild’s very own Victor Rask comes back after missing some time due to being a healthy scratch and just lights up the Dallas Stars. He even scored a weird ass goal.
Victor Rask scores the most Victor Rask goal of all time. 7-2 Wild lmao. pic.twitter.com/tsngVsZ0z5— Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) November 19, 2021
- Speaking of the game against the Stars, Dean Evason unveiled some new lines that featured some old favorites and a new-look offensive go-to. [Hockey Wilderness]
- With Team China potentially not participating in the 2022 Winter Olympics for ice hockey, the next country up is Mats Zuccarello’s very own Norway. We might be getting some Lizards in Beijing. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Another recent standout has been Ryan Hartman, and he’s come exactly as he was advertised throughout his early career. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Matt Boldy is back from injury and playing for AHL Iowa! [Hockey Wilderness]
- Jared Spurgeon is thriving offensively without Ryan Suter. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- There needs to be some perspective for the Jack Eichel Era in Buffalo. [Die By The Blade]
- The Calgary Flames are hot (pun intended) and especially after a dominant 5-0 over the Sabres. [Matchsticks and Gasoline]
- Jim Benning feels responsible for the Vancouver Canucks’ awful start. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...