Gamethread: Wild at Panthers (5:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are starting their significant road trip with a vital match against the Florida Panthers.
Okay, it’s not vital since it’s only November 20, but it can still be some important points over a very good team!
Same lineup as the win over the Stars, even if Evason made some mid-game adjustments:
Fiala - Hartman - Zuccarello
Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno
Kaprizov - Rask - Gaudreau
Duhaime - Sturm - Pitlick
Goligoski - Spurgeon
Brodin - Dumba
Merrill - Kulikov
Cam Talbot is in between the pipes.
