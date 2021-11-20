Gamethread: Wild at Panthers (5:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are starting their significant road trip with a vital match against the Florida Panthers.

Okay, it’s not vital since it’s only November 20, but it can still be some important points over a very good team!

Wild at Panthers When: 5:00 p.m. CT Where: FLA Live Arena TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Same lineup as the win over the Stars, even if Evason made some mid-game adjustments:

Fiala - Hartman - Zuccarello

Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno

Kaprizov - Rask - Gaudreau

Duhaime - Sturm - Pitlick

Goligoski - Spurgeon

Brodin - Dumba

Merrill - Kulikov

Cam Talbot is in between the pipes.

