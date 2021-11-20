 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread: Wild at Panthers (5:00 p.m.)

The North heads south.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
Florida Panthers v Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild are starting their significant road trip with a vital match against the Florida Panthers.

Okay, it’s not vital since it’s only November 20, but it can still be some important points over a very good team!

Wild at Panthers

When: 5:00 p.m. CT

Where: FLA Live Arena

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Same lineup as the win over the Stars, even if Evason made some mid-game adjustments:

Fiala - Hartman - Zuccarello
Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno
Kaprizov - Rask - Gaudreau
Duhaime - Sturm - Pitlick

Goligoski - Spurgeon
Brodin - Dumba
Merrill - Kulikov

Cam Talbot is in between the pipes.

Join us in the comments down below.

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...