Jared Spurgeon out with injury, Wild recall Addison

The Minnesota Wild are currently losing to the Florida Panthers (mid-game spoilers), and they are losing more than just the game, but they have lost their captain Jared Spurgeon to a lower-body injury.

#mnwild captain Jared Spurgeon is doubtful to return to tonight's game due to a lower-body injury. — Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) November 21, 2021

The exact reason or incident where Spurgeon got injured is unclear. There was no massive hit, or disastrous collision that sent him crumbling to the ice. He was on the ice one moment, and then just missing from the bench the next. Spurgeon played for just three minutes and 18 seconds and all in the first period of action at the FLA Live Arena.

Considering that PR is sending out “doubtful to return” then things might be better than assumed. Spurgeon might just need some maintenance and could potentially miss just the Sunday game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

If Spurgeon does miss some good amount of time, we would all have to assume that Calen Addison is catching the fastest jet on the planet to join Minnesota on their current road trip. Would Alex Goligoski be with Addison? Would Matt Dumba take that spot, with Addison going with the sturdy Jonas Brodin? The six defensemen could be formed in any combination possible and still feel good about it. The benefit of having a guy like Addison down in your minors.

UPDATE

After the game against the Panthers, coach Dean Evason made it clear that Spurgeon will not be playing the Lightning on Sunday, and the team will indeed recall Calen Addison—but it might be tough to get the youngster down in Florida by puck drop.