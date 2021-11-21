Gamethread: Wild at Lightning (4:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild did not have fun last night. They had to face a powerful Florida Panthers team and succumbed to an eventual 5-4 defeat with the score line not really reflecting any offense effort that was visible.

And now they have to face the reigning champions.

Anyway, Calen Addison is up so things are at least fun and exciting (even though it is because Jared Spurgeon is out). Any assumption would be that Dmytri Kulikov takes over the 1RD spot next to Alex Goligoski (with Addison slotting next to Jon Merrill on the bottom pairing), or there is a simple swap of players with Addison taking that top-four role. At least Kirill Kaprizov is back on his usual dominant level and the Wild have the potential to keep it tight against the typical Very Good opponent.

When: 4:00 p.m. CT

Where: Amalie Arena

TV: Bally Sports North, BSSUN, BSWI

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

Join us down in the comments.