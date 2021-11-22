Wilderness Walk: Ivan Lodnia placed on unconditional waivers

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild have reportedly placed forward Ivan Lodnia on unconditioonal waivers, meaning that the team and player are looking to mutually terminate the contract. The 22-year-old has yet to play a game this season due to not reporting to ECHL camp after not making the AHL roster. He was suspended indefinitely by the Wild. Now with no contract, the 2017 third-round pick is free to sign somewhere else, potentially in the KHL where he played his last season.
Gelinas (CAR) & Lodnia (MIN) are on unconditional waivers...Bishop (OTT) on regular waivers— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 21, 2021
- Here’s what we learned from the 5-4 loss to the Florida Panthers on the weekend. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Unfortunately for everyone involved (except Calen Addison) the Wild’s top defenseman Jared Spurgeon left Saturday’s game with an injury and the Wild had to call-up the young blueliner to play in Tampa on Sunday. [Hockey Wilderness]
- With the team on top of the division but the performances looking complacent at times, are the Wild in a position to look for a center before the trade deadline? [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- A bunch of ex-Pittsburgh Penguins are powering the Seattle Kraken. [Pensburgh]
- This has nothing to do with hockey or the NHL, but I had to share this. During the Sacramento Kings and Utah Jazz game, a Kings fan threw up courtside and it’s kind of hilarious. (Warning: obviously, vomit)
Kings fan throws up on court— Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 21, 2021
The reactions by the Kings & Jazz players pic.twitter.com/ackES8o0i6
