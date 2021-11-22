 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Ivan Lodnia placed on unconditional waivers

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL Prospects Tournament Day-4 New York vs Minnesota Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • The Minnesota Wild have reportedly placed forward Ivan Lodnia on unconditioonal waivers, meaning that the team and player are looking to mutually terminate the contract. The 22-year-old has yet to play a game this season due to not reporting to ECHL camp after not making the AHL roster. He was suspended indefinitely by the Wild. Now with no contract, the 2017 third-round pick is free to sign somewhere else, potentially in the KHL where he played his last season.
  • Here’s what we learned from the 5-4 loss to the Florida Panthers on the weekend. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Unfortunately for everyone involved (except Calen Addison) the Wild’s top defenseman Jared Spurgeon left Saturday’s game with an injury and the Wild had to call-up the young blueliner to play in Tampa on Sunday. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • With the team on top of the division but the performances looking complacent at times, are the Wild in a position to look for a center before the trade deadline? [10K Rinks]

