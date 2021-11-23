Wilderness Walk: Time to breathe

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild are celebrating Native American Heritage Day with some custom warm-up jerseys that will be auctioned off for the Minnesota Wild Foundation. [NHL dot com]
- The Wild just keep on coming back from multi-goal deficits and it’s driving us crazy. Well, most recently against the Tampa Bay Lightning, they did it again and it just took a couple minutes. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Ryan Hartman has been fined by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for slew-footing a Lightning player. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild have reportedly called the Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning about acquiring center J.T Miller from the team that is losing a lot. One name going the other way has been mentioned as well. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy are connected yet again and it kicks ass. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- Who are some early-season Calder candidates? [NBC Sports]
- A Q&A with Kim Davis, the NHL’s Executive Vice President, Social Impact, Growth Initiatives & Legislative Affairs. [Sportsnet]
