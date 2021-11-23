 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Time to breathe

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: Minnesota Wild at Tampa Bay Lightning Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

That’s Wild

  • The Minnesota Wild are celebrating Native American Heritage Day with some custom warm-up jerseys that will be auctioned off for the Minnesota Wild Foundation. [NHL dot com]
  • The Wild just keep on coming back from multi-goal deficits and it’s driving us crazy. Well, most recently against the Tampa Bay Lightning, they did it again and it just took a couple minutes. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Ryan Hartman has been fined by the NHL’s Department of Player Safety for slew-footing a Lightning player. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The Wild have reportedly called the Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning about acquiring center J.T Miller from the team that is losing a lot. One name going the other way has been mentioned as well. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy are connected yet again and it kicks ass. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

  • Who are some early-season Calder candidates? [NBC Sports]
  • A Q&A with Kim Davis, the NHL’s Executive Vice President, Social Impact, Growth Initiatives & Legislative Affairs. [Sportsnet]

