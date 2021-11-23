Spurgeon out week-to-week with lower body injury

It could have been way worse, but as it sits, the Minnesota Wild will be without their captain for a little while. Head coach Dean Evason told reporters that defenseman Jared Spurgeon is considered “week-to-week” with a lower body injury suffered against the Florida Panthers on November 20th.

Jared Spurgeon is week-to-week with a lower-body injury, #mnwild coach Dean Evason said. — Sarah McLellan (@sarah__mclellan) November 23, 2021

Sources told The Athletic’s Michael Russo that while the injury isn’t “too, too serious,” that the Wild should expect their best defenseman and team captain to be away from the team for “a little while.”

In the meantime, expect to see a mixture of Jordie Benn, who filled in for Spurge on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and Calen Addison, who was called up to the big club during their Florida road trip, but was scratched in favor of the veteran Benn.

Sarah McLellan of the Star Tribune reports that Benn will see his third start of the season against the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

Jordie Benn will play again tomorrow vs. #NJDevils. Only lineup changes for #mnwild are Cam Talbot back in net and Nick Bjugstad drawing in for Victor Rask. — Sarah McLellan (@sarah__mclellan) November 23, 2021

Outside of the week-to-week nature of the issue, no additional information has been released on Spurgeon’s lower-body injury, nor has a timeframe been set for his return. Check back with Hockey Wilderness for all the latest info.