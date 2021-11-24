Wilderness Walk: Calen Addison, just hanging out

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild are about to play their second game without their captain Jared Spurgeon, and even though they recalled young phenom blueliner Calen Addison, he will be scratched and veteran skating glacier Jordie Benn will be on the ice instead. Just a little pinch of frustration from us here at Hockey Wilderness Co. and people that love watching Addison play hockey.
- To add salt to the wound, it was announced yesterday that Spurgeon is considered to be out “week-to-week”. [Hockey Wilderness]
- ICYMI, the Wild have reportedly called the Vancouver Canucks about acquiring center J.T. Miller before the trade deadline this season. The first trade rumor of the season! [Hockey Wilderness]
- One player that could be on the way out the door, is unfortunately, Kevin Fiala. A trade feels inevitable. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- The Florida Panthers hoped that Sergei Bobrovsky would be a reliable netminder for several years, well he’s at least playing like a very good one this season. [NBC Sports]
- Broadcaster Gord Miller told a funny story about Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby in a Winnipeg winter. [Pensburgh]
