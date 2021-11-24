Gamethread: Wild at Devils (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are in the Prudential Center for the first time in a while to face the New Jersey Devils and their new up-and-coming lineup full of young players that aren’t bogged down by the misery of never winning a Stanley Cup.

Wild at Panthers

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Prudential Center

TV: Bally Sports North, MSG+, BWSI+

Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

It’s all about the Wild trying to survive without their captain Jared Spurgeon, try to balance the pressure to call-up their hot prospects, but still win a ton of games. They’re at the top of the division, so not too much to complain about in Minnesota, but there’s still some worrisome signs that can prove to be yet another good regular season followed up by getting kicked out of the first round.

Lineup:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello

Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno

Fiala - Gaudreau - Pitlick

Duhaime - Sturm - Bjugstad

Brodin - Dumba

Merrill - Goligoski

Benn - Kulikov

Cam Talbot in net.