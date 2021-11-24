Gamethread: Wild at Devils (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are in the Prudential Center for the first time in a while to face the New Jersey Devils and their new up-and-coming lineup full of young players that aren’t bogged down by the misery of never winning a Stanley Cup.
Wild at Panthers
When: 6:00 p.m. CT
Where: Prudential Center
TV: Bally Sports North, MSG+, BWSI+
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
It’s all about the Wild trying to survive without their captain Jared Spurgeon, try to balance the pressure to call-up their hot prospects, but still win a ton of games. They’re at the top of the division, so not too much to complain about in Minnesota, but there’s still some worrisome signs that can prove to be yet another good regular season followed up by getting kicked out of the first round.
Lineup:
Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello
Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno
Fiala - Gaudreau - Pitlick
Duhaime - Sturm - Bjugstad
Brodin - Dumba
Merrill - Goligoski
Benn - Kulikov
Cam Talbot in net.
