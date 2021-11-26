Gamethread: Wild vs. Jets (2:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets are natural rivals, since the latter came back into the league 10 years ago. Battling between the borders every so often does that and now with the two teams really going for the same top spot in the Central, it only makes these games that more intense.
Wild vs. Jets
When: 2:30 p.m. CT
Where: Xcel Energy Center
TV: Bally Sports North, BSWI, TSN3
Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM
The lineup is expected to say the same for the Wild, with the only potential switch being Calen Addison coming in for Jordie Benn, to bring a more offensive dynamism to the blue line.
Projected lines:
Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello
Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno
Fiala - Gaudreau - Pitlick
Duhaime - Sturm - Bjugstad
Brodin - Dumba
Goligoski - Merrill
Kulikov - Addison/Benn
Cam Talbot is starting in net (probably) to possibly make another game-defining performance.
