Gamethread: Wild vs. Jets (2:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets are natural rivals, since the latter came back into the league 10 years ago. Battling between the borders every so often does that and now with the two teams really going for the same top spot in the Central, it only makes these games that more intense.

The lineup is expected to say the same for the Wild, with the only potential switch being Calen Addison coming in for Jordie Benn, to bring a more offensive dynamism to the blue line.

Projected lines:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello

Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno

Fiala - Gaudreau - Pitlick

Duhaime - Sturm - Bjugstad

Brodin - Dumba

Goligoski - Merrill

Kulikov - Addison/Benn

Cam Talbot is starting in net (probably) to possibly make another game-defining performance.