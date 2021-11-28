Gamethread: Wild vs. Lightning (1:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild have their second consecutive afternoon matchup and hopefully the score line looks relatively the same. This time it’s against the Tampa Bay Lightning, a team that has been able to overcome some injuries to major players by relying on the depth that took them to back-to-back Stanley Cups.

Wild vs. Lighting When: 1 p.m. CT Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3 FM

But the Wild have Marcus Foligno, Kirill Kaprizov, and Matt Dumba. so....

One thing that is still to be determined is if Mats Zuccarello will be making an appearance. The Wild’s top right winger got slashed on the hands during the 7-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday, and while the team did say that he was left out of the game just as a precautionary measure, Dean Evason didn’t sound so sure during his media availability on Saturday. He will be a gametime decision.

The lineup will most likely stay the same, if Mats does play:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello

Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno

Fiala - Gaudreau - Pitlick

Duhaime - Sturm - Bjugstad

Brodin - Dumba

Goligoski - Merrill

Kulikov - Benn

Jordie played well enough to keep his name next to Kulikov, but it would be interesting if Calen Addison gets a shot this afternoon.

With no game until Tuesday and the reigning champions coming to town, Cam Talbot is probably starting.