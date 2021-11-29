Wilderness Walk: Zuccarello still working on return

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild have been missing Mats Zuccarello a little bit (still winning games though) and after receiving a bad slash against the Winnipeg Jets, the top-line winger sat during Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. According to Dean Evason, he’s going to potentially practice with the team on Monday, but it’s still an injury.
Evason said he expects Zuccarello may try to practice during tomorrow's option, but he's got a "nasty injury" on his bottom hand, so it's just a matter of being able to hold and work his stick.— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) November 28, 2021
- Speaking of the win over the Lightning, it was all motivated by Ryan Hartman just continuing to be red hot, scoring his 12th goal of this young season. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Even after the blowout win against the Jets, Hartman was talking about how fun it is to play with Zuccarello and Kaprizov on that top line; and how it fits his own game. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Some Wild players are already talking about how fun it will be for fans to see what this group of players is like behind the scenes, during the Winter Classic lead-up series produced by the NHL. [Hockey Wilderness]
Off the trail...
