Gamethread: Wild vs. Coyotes (7:00 p.m.)

Last time these two teams played each other, it resulted in a 5-2 win for the Minnesota Wild as the Arizona Coyotes tried to not be embarrassed in their home arena. Now they’re visiting the State of Hockey for potentially a score line that will be even more in our favorite team’s favor.

Wild vs. Coyotees When: 7:00 p.m. CT Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3

The Wild are running hot and right through their opponents—a nice little three-game win streak has formed comprised of a dominant win over their cross-border rival in the Winnipeg Jets and a powerful, sustained victory over the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning. So maybe we’ll see double-digit goals from the Wild against the worst team in the whole NHL tonight?

Anyway, they are without Mats Zuccarello and Jared Spurgeon still, but the lines haven’t changed that much:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Pitlick

Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno

Fiala - Rask - Gaudreau

Duhaime - Sturm - Bjugstad

Merrill - Goligoski

Brodin - Spurgeon

Benn - Kulikov

Kaapo Kahkonen is getting the start!