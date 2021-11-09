Wilderness Walk: Wallstedt is a brick wall

That’s Wild

* The Minnesota Wild’s goalie of the future, Jesper Wallstadt, lived up to the first four letters of his last name with two shutouts in SHL action this week.

What's better than a shutout in Swedish Hockey League? That's easy - 2 shutouts!

Jesper WALLstedt just had fantastic week.



Many of our young players were successful - Pillar had 7 points in 3 games, Rossi and Shaw had three-point week in the AHL.

But 2 SHL shutouts hard to beat. pic.twitter.com/FhINJy9N08 — Wild Prospects & Young Players (@mnwprospects) November 9, 2021

* Somehow, after several years of overtime disappointment, the Wild are actually pretty good at extra hockey lately. [Zone Coverage]

Off the Trail...

* Russian machine never breaks. Congrats to Alexander Ovechkin on moving into fourth place on the all-time goal scorers list [Japers Rink]

* The mother of John Doe 2, a high school player assaulted by Brad Aldrich, called Kyle Beach “courageous” and had harsh criticism for NHL commissioner Gary Bettman [TSN]

* A peewee hockey player in Apple Valley, Minnesota has donated his birthday cash to the Play for Patrick foundation, raising money to help stop sudden death in children suffering from heart defects. How you can wish Austin Dwyer a happy birthday and support a fine cause: [NHL.com]