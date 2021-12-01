 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Road to Winter Classic debut tonight

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
Minnesota Wild practice outdoors to celebrate the NHL announcement that the 2021 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic will fin Minnesota Photo by Anthony Souffle/Star Tribune via Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • It’s what we’ve all been waiting for: TNT’s “Road to the Winter Classic” docuseries will be debuting tonight after the postgame coverage. [Awful Announcing]
  • Speaking of the behind-the-scenes look, some Minnesota Wild players are really looking forward to the opportunity for fans to get a peek into this group off the ice. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • No one in franchise history is going to wear Mikko Koivu’s no. 9 ever, ever again. The Captain will be the first Wild player ever to have their jersey retired. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Some Vancouver Canucks are available (because they suck) so which center would fit the Wild best? [10K Rinks]
  • The old Kirill Kaprizov is back. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...