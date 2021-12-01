Wilderness Walk: Road to Winter Classic debut tonight

That’s Wild
- It’s what we’ve all been waiting for: TNT’s “Road to the Winter Classic” docuseries will be debuting tonight after the postgame coverage. [Awful Announcing]
- Speaking of the behind-the-scenes look, some Minnesota Wild players are really looking forward to the opportunity for fans to get a peek into this group off the ice. [Hockey Wilderness]
- No one in franchise history is going to wear Mikko Koivu’s no. 9 ever, ever again. The Captain will be the first Wild player ever to have their jersey retired. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Some Vancouver Canucks are available (because they suck) so which center would fit the Wild best? [10K Rinks]
- The old Kirill Kaprizov is back. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- The Marc Bergevin era for the Montreal Canadiens was one of short-term success with long-term pain and some scandals sprinkled throughout his tenure. [Eyes on the Prize]
- In the wake of Brady Tkachuk getting chomped on by Brendan Lemieux, Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith was asked if his captain received a tetanus shot. [Yahoo! Sports]
