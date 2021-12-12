 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Gamethread: Wild at Golden Knights (8:00 p.m.)

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
Minnesota Wild v Vegas Golden Knights Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

It’s a Sunday Night Gamethread so let’s go through it and stay up way too late!

Minnesota Wild! Vegas Golden Knights! Rivalry that is surging! One team is bad, the other team is very good and our favorite!

Join us.

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...