Wilderness Walk: Lambos, O’Rourke make Team Canada

That’s Wild

It’s World Juniors season! Countries are announcing their rosters, but the one with the most potential Minnesota Wild prospects was certainly Team Canada. Defensemen Daemon Hunt, Ryan O’Rourke, and Carson Lambos are all prominent blueliners in the prospect pool, and had the chance to represent their country. Well, they made their decision and put O’Rourke and Lambos on the final roster that will be making the trip to Edmonton.

World junior news for #mnwild



Carson Lambos and Ryan O'Rourke make Team Canada, @coreypronman reporting Daemon Hunt possibly hurt late in camp.



Jack Peart added to USA selection camp roster after hilariously not being on initial roster — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) December 13, 2021

As Russo mentions, Hunt was possibly hurt late in training camp, and that could have played a major factor in the decision. Regardless, the Wild now have these two blueliners, center Marat Khusnutdinov, goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, and winger Pavel Novak at the World Juniors this year.

Also, Team USA has added blueliner Jack Peart (the Wild’s 2021 second-rounder) to their training camp roster.

Jon Merrill had a little bit of a crazy night. [StarTribune]

Kevin Fiala scored the other night, is this the start of a little hot streak? [Pioneer Press]

Off the trail...

Florida Panthers’ Chase Priskie has made the NHL on a full-time basis and what a story he has.

After my dad passed in 2013, my mom started working 3 jobs to support my dream of playing in the NHL.



As much as she would say that night was about me, it was truly about her work for the years leading to this moment.



Thank you for helping me achieve my dream mom. https://t.co/VooRVPbHxr — Chase Priskie (@priskie4) December 12, 2021