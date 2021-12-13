 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Lambos, O’Rourke make Team Canada

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: SEP 16 Wild Development Camp

  • It’s World Juniors season! Countries are announcing their rosters, but the one with the most potential Minnesota Wild prospects was certainly Team Canada. Defensemen Daemon Hunt, Ryan O’Rourke, and Carson Lambos are all prominent blueliners in the prospect pool, and had the chance to represent their country. Well, they made their decision and put O’Rourke and Lambos on the final roster that will be making the trip to Edmonton.

As Russo mentions, Hunt was possibly hurt late in training camp, and that could have played a major factor in the decision. Regardless, the Wild now have these two blueliners, center Marat Khusnutdinov, goaltender Jesper Wallstedt, and winger Pavel Novak at the World Juniors this year.

Also, Team USA has added blueliner Jack Peart (the Wild’s 2021 second-rounder) to their training camp roster.

  • Jon Merrill had a little bit of a crazy night. [StarTribune]
  • Kevin Fiala scored the other night, is this the start of a little hot streak? [Pioneer Press]

Off the trail...

  • Florida Panthers’ Chase Priskie has made the NHL on a full-time basis and what a story he has.

