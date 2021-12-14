Wilderness Walk: Special teams are fake

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild just cannot win a game when they don’t take advantage of their power play opportunities, and they did exactly that against the Vegas Golden Knights. Ah, [Hockey Wilderness]
- Will the Wild repeat the same fate they faced at the end of the 2016-17 season? [10K Rinks]
- The Wild lead the NHL in goals scored, but they just cannot get any of those on the power play. [StarTribune]
- So the Wild face the Carolina Hurricanes tonight, but they barely scraped through and are currently dealing with their own COVID issue, with Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, and a member of the team staff, has entered the league’s protocol list.
Off the trail...
- What teams have built around their stars well and which have wasted the careers of very good players? [NBC Sports]
- Vancouver Canucks owner Francesco Aquilini sits down with Pierre Lebrun to talk about the firings and the future of the team. [The Athletic]walk
