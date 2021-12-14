 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Special teams are fake

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
That’s Wild

  • The Minnesota Wild just cannot win a game when they don’t take advantage of their power play opportunities, and they did exactly that against the Vegas Golden Knights. Ah, [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Will the Wild repeat the same fate they faced at the end of the 2016-17 season? [10K Rinks]
  • The Wild lead the NHL in goals scored, but they just cannot get any of those on the power play. [StarTribune]
  • So the Wild face the Carolina Hurricanes tonight, but they barely scraped through and are currently dealing with their own COVID issue, with Sebastian Aho, Seth Jarvis, and a member of the team staff, has entered the league’s protocol list.

