With the game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday postponed, we haven’t seen our beloved Minnesota Wild in action in quite a while. Technically, they have lost their last two, after winning eight straight, but it feels so long ago that streaks feel void.

Anyway, they’re playing the Buffalo Sabres tonight so they better get back on that winning horse with two points...or we’re suddenly in a panic.

Wild vs. Sabres When: 7:00 p.m. Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: Bally Sports North Radio: 100.3 KFAN

