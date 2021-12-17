Wild’s game against Panthers postponed

Ah, another game has been postponed this week.

After Tuesday’s matchup against the Carolina Hurricanes was pushed back because of their own COVID outbreak, now it’s Saturday’s game against the Florida Panthers that has been delayed — again, due to the other team’s unfortunate spread of infection.

The virus is running through the entire league — and really every sports league around the globe — so the Wild aren’t alone in having their single games postponed. The Montreal Canadiens, Boston Bruins, Tampa Bay Lightning, Colorado Avalanche, and others; are other NHL teams that have had their games moved to a different date. And other newcomers like the Toronto Maple Leafs, Edmonton Oilers, and the Calgary Flames (who have way more players in COVID protocol than actually on their roster currently) have players on the list.

After their now-postponed game on Saturday, the Wild are scheduled to face the Dallas Stars on Monday and then the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Not even sure if those will be happening either at this point.

Especially if the NHL is now switching gears and contemplating a pause.