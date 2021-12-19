 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Majority of Wild players have received booster shot

Minnesota has been one of the lucky teams not that affected by the recent outbreak.

By Thomas P. Williams
Buffalo Sabres v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are one of just 11 NHL teams that currently do not have a player or staff member on the league’s COVID protocol list. They are incredibly lucky, but there might be a reason why that is.

According to head coach Dean Evason, the majority of Wild players, and the personnel surrounding the team, have received their third dose of the vaccine over a month ago.

What a pleasant team-bonding trip to further the health and safety of their families and the people around the organization.

The NHL is postponing games every day with teams not able to ice a full roster of healthy players or ones that have not been in close contact with a positive case. As Michael Russo mentions, there are only four games scheduled that involve both teams not currently having a player on the protocol list. And luckily, the Wild currently do not.

It should be well known by now, but receiving a third dose of the COVID vaccine will only do good, and health officials urge the public to get it as soon as possible to prevent more spread and more importantly, prevent hospitalization and strong life-risking symptoms if you do test positive.

If you still need to receive your vaccine, or want to get your recommended booster shot in Minnesota, check this out.

