Wilderness Walk: Wild prospects attending World Juniors camp

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild are well represented on the blue line for Team Canada ahead of the 2022 World Juniors. Carson Lambos, Daemon Hunt, and Ryan O’Rourke have been selected to attend the northern training camp ahead of the tournament at the end of the month.
Here is Canada's full #WorldJuniors selection camp roster. pic.twitter.com/4RK1i3ug70— Steven Ellis (@StevenEllisTHN) December 1, 2021
- The Wild had one hell of a win over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, let’s check out what happened. [Hockey Wilderness]
- During that win, there was an emergency lineup change when Frederick Gaudreau was placed on COVID protocol. Defenseman Calen Addison was placed on the right wing; the ultra-offensive well-skating blueliner didn’t look awkward in that spot either. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Mikko Koivu is getting his jersey retired by the Wild later this season, but with his front office role, he’s understanding how important the culture change has been for the first-place Central Division team. [The Athletic]
Off the trail...
- Is Cale Makar on his way to becoming an all-time great player? [Yahoo! Sports]
- Calgary Flames coach Sutter is returning to his old stomping ground with the Los Angeles Kings and memories of championships are evident. [Sportsnet]
