Wilderness Walk: Players urging each other to stay safe prior to Winter Classic

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL Outdoor Classic Buildout Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

  • The crews have gathered at Target Field in preparation for the 2022 Winter Classic between the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues, but beforehand, Wild players are urging each other to stay safe as COVID is rampant throughout the NHL. [The Athletic]
  • Speaking of the virus that is going through teams like nothing, head coach Dean Evason let everyone know that the majority of the players, staff, and other personnel that are around the team, have received their booster shot. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Jared Spurgeon reaggravated his lower-body injury and will be out “not short-term.” [Hockey Wilderness]

  • Well, despite some whispered assumptions that the NHL was going to have a league-wide pause in the coming days, the league and the players’ union announced that they will be continuing the regular season.
  • The Trevor Zegras/Sonny Milano trick goal is becoming a trend, as two WHL players teamed up to score it. [Yahoo! Sports]

