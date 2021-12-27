 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: No Eriksson Ek, Spurgeon for Winter Classic

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
That’s Wild

  • The year of 2021 is coming to an end and the Minnesota Wild have had a little bit of a hectic year. So let’s look back and determine who the top-five players were on this team of the calendar year. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • We’re already one full day into the 2022 World Juniors, but it doesn’t hurt to get caught up on all the Wild prospects participating in this winter tournament in Edmonton. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The Wild’s next scheduled game is the 2022 Winter Classic on Jan. 1 against the St. Louis Blues and head coach Dean Evason confirmed on Sunday that the team will not have defenseman Jared Spurgeon or center Joel Eriksson Ek in its lineup. [The Athletic]

Off the trail...

  • The NHL is bringing back taxi squads (and some other cap stuff) to try and have teams play through the recent outbreak of COVID. [NBC Sports]
  • The IIHF has canceled all tournaments beginning in January and that includes the Women’s Under-18s, for the second year in a row with no true backup plan or look into playing it somewhere else at a different date. [Yahoo! Sports]

