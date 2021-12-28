Wilderness Walk: Winter Classic feel good

That’s Wild
- Ahead of the Minnesota Wild’s Winter Classic on Jan. 1, they’re doing some cool stuff. The team announced on Monday that they will be building a brand new training facility at Northeast Ice Arena in Minneapolis.
The legacy of our game is strong in the State of Hockey with projects like these. #WinterClassic— NHL (@NHL) December 27, 2021
@mnwild
Full details: https://t.co/3S8ewojtdd pic.twitter.com/zq1d0QohZm
- A team that hasn’t played in a while and will get on the ice for the first time for this special New Year’s Day event, will be battling a balance of rest and rust. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- The Anaheim Ducks and Detroit Red Wings are making a push for the post-season out of nowhere, but are they for real? [NBC Sports]
- There’s a whole group out there keeping the NHL 04 perfection alive, updating the PC rosters and all that stuff. [The Athletic]
