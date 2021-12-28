 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Winter Classic feel good

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
  • Ahead of the Minnesota Wild’s Winter Classic on Jan. 1, they’re doing some cool stuff. The team announced on Monday that they will be building a brand new training facility at Northeast Ice Arena in Minneapolis.
  • A team that hasn’t played in a while and will get on the ice for the first time for this special New Year’s Day event, will be battling a balance of rest and rust. [10K Rinks]

