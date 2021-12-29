Wilderness Walk: Another game postponed

That’s Wild
- The Wild’s game against the Winnipeg Jets on Jan. 10 has been postponed due to Canadian teams being restricted to 50 percent capacity, as they try to play games with fuller arenas for increased revenue.
#mnwild game at Winnipeg on January 10 has been postponed. https://t.co/EEBGTQsK2t— Minnesota Wild PR (@mnwildPR) December 28, 2021
- The Minnesota Wild announced on Tuesday that defenseman Jonas Brodin has tested positive for COVID and is on the NHL’s protocol list. Head coach Dean Evason is going forward believing that the top defenseman won’t be back in time for the Winter Classic on Jan. 1. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Following Brodin’s absence, the Wild will be recalling youngster Calen Addison to take a spot on the blue line; and there will be at least one more forward and one more defenseman called up by Thursday. [Hockey Wilderness]
- In non-COVID news, a couple key Minnesota prospects are really shining at the World Juniors and one specifically is Swedish netminder Jesper Wallstedt, who is already considered a favorite to win the Goaltender of the Tournament award, and potentially MVP. He’s been unreal. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild created the Hockey Is For Me program this year and it has been a success at introducing children of color to the game of hockey. [NHL]
Hockey Is For Me encompasses everything that the State of Hockey represents.— NHL (@NHL) December 28, 2021
Off the trail...
- Back to the depressing news, the United States had to forfeit their game against Switzerland at the World Juniors due to two players testing positive for COVID. [IIHF]
- In response to the NHL and NHLPA backing out of the Olympics, Boston Bruins star Brad Marchand sent a little bit of a scathing tweet.
