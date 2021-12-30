 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Boldy, Rossi shine in Iowa

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
NHL: SEP 16 Wild Development Camp

  • The Minnesota Wild have not played in a while, but Iowa is still going on in the AHL and Matt Boldy was able to return from an early-season injury to have a stellar night with his linemate and fellow top prospect Marco Rossi. Boldy finished the game with a goal and two assists, while Rossi finished with two goals and an assist. One of Rossi’s goals included the overtime game-winning penalty shot.

And Rossi’s other one was an absolute rocket.

It’s only a matter of time until we see these two lighting the lamp in Minnesota together.

  • Yesterday, the Wild made a minor-league trade with the St. Louis Blues for forward Nolan Stevens; a potential player that can get placed on the taxi squad in the future, since he’s older and won’t really need those AHL minutes to develop. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The Winter Classic is just a couple days away and the Wild players are really looking forward to the special occasion. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • With the NHL not going to the Olympics, it has hit home for a lot of players, and even one that got to earn a gold medal the last time around in Kirill Kaprizov. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Jesper Wallstedt is giving us a glimpse at the future in between the pipes for the Wild. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

  • Well, the World Juniors got cancelled due to multiple COVID outbreaks among a couple teams. A big yikes. [Yahoo Sports]
  • The NHL is cutting the quarantine time for players to just five days, following new CDC guidelines. [NBC Sports]

