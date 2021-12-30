Wild signs coach Dean Evason to contract extension

The Minnesota Wild have been turned into a divisional contender and potential championship contender and it’s mostly because of one man: head coach Dean Evason.

Evason, and the rest of his coaching staff, were in the final year of the contracts, but not anymore! The Wild announced on Thursday morning that they have signed the entire coaching staff to multi-year extensions.

EXTENDED ‼️



The #mnwild has signed Head Coach Dean Evason and the entire coaching staff to multi-year contract extensions.



The staff that is getting the extra job security along with Evason includes: assistant coaches Darby Hendrickson, Brett McLean and Bob Woods, goaltending coach Frederic Chabot and video coaches T.J. Jindra and Jonas Plumb. The entire staff that has led Minnesota to the top of the Central is getting a well-deserved reward for their efforts.

Outside of the straight record that Evason and his staff have — a very, very good 62-29-7 — there are visible improvements with the club and individual players under the head coach. He has assisted Ryan Hartman to take up the center role and that has led him to becoming the top-line player that he currently is, newcomers like Rem Pitlick have been able to enjoy a new start to their young career, and the entire blue line has looked marvelous in this five-man attack tactic that Evason absolutely loves.

Because of this success with not-so-household names, Evason should be a finalist (again) for the Jack Adams Award at the end of the season.