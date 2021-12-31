 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Brodin might play in Winter Classic

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
Minnesota Wild v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Although the timeliness of Jonas Brodin’s positive COVID test could not have been worse with the Winter Classic coming about and his status as the Minnesota Wild’s top blueliner, he might be able to get back on the ice due to the CDC mandating just a five-day quarantine and the NHL and NHLPA following those guidelines. Well, according to GM Bill Guerin, it seems that he’s for sure going to be back.
  • In other news, the Wild announced contract extensions for their entire coaching staff on Thursday, including head coach Dean Evason — who should be a contender for the Jack Adams this year. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • In response to the COVID outbreak, the NHL reintroduced taxi squads to its teams and Minnesota recalled forward Connor Dewar and defenseman Dakota Mermis to serve on it. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Brandon Duhaime looks like he’s been shot out of a cannon most nights, and no matter what, it’s wonderful to watch. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...