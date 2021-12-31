Wilderness Walk: Brodin might play in Winter Classic

That’s Wild
- Although the timeliness of Jonas Brodin’s positive COVID test could not have been worse with the Winter Classic coming about and his status as the Minnesota Wild’s top blueliner, he might be able to get back on the ice due to the CDC mandating just a five-day quarantine and the NHL and NHLPA following those guidelines. Well, according to GM Bill Guerin, it seems that he’s for sure going to be back.
Guerin still waiting for clarification on Jonas Brodin, but with the protocol change to five days, he thinks he’ll be able to play Winter Classic now #mnwild— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) December 30, 2021
- In other news, the Wild announced contract extensions for their entire coaching staff on Thursday, including head coach Dean Evason — who should be a contender for the Jack Adams this year. [Hockey Wilderness]
- In response to the COVID outbreak, the NHL reintroduced taxi squads to its teams and Minnesota recalled forward Connor Dewar and defenseman Dakota Mermis to serve on it. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Brandon Duhaime looks like he’s been shot out of a cannon most nights, and no matter what, it’s wonderful to watch. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- No team has had a better calendar year during the regular season than the Vegas Golden Knights, those stupid, stupid knights. [Knights on Ice]
- After the World Juniors got cancelled, coaches and players from various countries voiced their disappointment with the planning job that the IIHF did ahead of time. [Yahoo Sports]
Loading comments...