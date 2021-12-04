Gamethread: Wild vs. Leafs (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the only team that is hotter than themselves tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Both teams have been driving through opponents like they weren’t even posing any sort of threat lately, and this is one that might truly determine who should be on top of all your little power rankings for next week.

Wild vs. Leafs When: 6:00 p.m. CT Where: Xcel Energy Center TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3

The Wild are most likely going with this lineup, but we don’t know since there was no morning skate this morning for them:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello

Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno

Fiala - Rask - Pitlick

Duhaime - Sturm - Bjugstad

Brodin - Dumba

Merrill - Goligoski

Benn - Kulikov

Cam Talbot is starting in net, after Kaapo Kahkonen kept his record clean with two consecutive wins.

The Leafs, are probably looking like this:

#Leafs lines at practice Dec. 3/21



Bunting-Matthews-Marner

Kerfoot-Tavares-Nylander

Engvall-Kampf-Kase

Ritchie-Spezza-Simmonds



Extra: Anderson, Clifford,

Injured: Mikheyev



Sandin-Brodie

Muzzin-Holl

Dermott-Liljegren



Campbell (left early)

Woll

Hutchinson



Absent: Rielly — David Alter (@dalter) December 3, 2021

Morgan Rielly, Ondrej Kase, Mitch Marner, and Joseph Woll are all game-time decisions for them. So if Minnesota is facing a team without one of their most dynamic playmakers and their top offensive blueliner, then they might be able to win by even more goals (haha).

