Gamethread: Wild vs. Leafs (6:00 p.m.)

The Leafs are coming to town.

By Thomas P. Williams
Toronto Maple Leafs v Minnesota Wild Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the only team that is hotter than themselves tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Both teams have been driving through opponents like they weren’t even posing any sort of threat lately, and this is one that might truly determine who should be on top of all your little power rankings for next week.

Wild vs. Leafs

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

Where: Xcel Energy Center

TV: Bally Sports North

Radio: KFAN 100.3

The Wild are most likely going with this lineup, but we don’t know since there was no morning skate this morning for them:

Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello
Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno
Fiala - Rask - Pitlick
Duhaime - Sturm - Bjugstad

Brodin - Dumba
Merrill - Goligoski
Benn - Kulikov

Cam Talbot is starting in net, after Kaapo Kahkonen kept his record clean with two consecutive wins.

The Leafs, are probably looking like this:

Morgan Rielly, Ondrej Kase, Mitch Marner, and Joseph Woll are all game-time decisions for them. So if Minnesota is facing a team without one of their most dynamic playmakers and their top offensive blueliner, then they might be able to win by even more goals (haha).

Join us in the comments down below.

