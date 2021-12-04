Gamethread: Wild vs. Leafs (6:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are hosting the only team that is hotter than themselves tonight, the Toronto Maple Leafs. Both teams have been driving through opponents like they weren’t even posing any sort of threat lately, and this is one that might truly determine who should be on top of all your little power rankings for next week.
The Wild are most likely going with this lineup, but we don’t know since there was no morning skate this morning for them:
Kaprizov - Hartman - Zuccarello
Greenway - Eriksson Ek - Foligno
Fiala - Rask - Pitlick
Duhaime - Sturm - Bjugstad
Brodin - Dumba
Merrill - Goligoski
Benn - Kulikov
Cam Talbot is starting in net, after Kaapo Kahkonen kept his record clean with two consecutive wins.
The Leafs, are probably looking like this:
#Leafs lines at practice Dec. 3/21— David Alter (@dalter) December 3, 2021
Bunting-Matthews-Marner
Kerfoot-Tavares-Nylander
Engvall-Kampf-Kase
Ritchie-Spezza-Simmonds
Extra: Anderson, Clifford,
Injured: Mikheyev
Sandin-Brodie
Muzzin-Holl
Dermott-Liljegren
Campbell (left early)
Woll
Hutchinson
Absent: Rielly
Morgan Rielly, Ondrej Kase, Mitch Marner, and Joseph Woll are all game-time decisions for them. So if Minnesota is facing a team without one of their most dynamic playmakers and their top offensive blueliner, then they might be able to win by even more goals (haha).
