Wilderness Walk: Matt Boldy leaves Iowa game with injury

- Things are going well for the Minnesota Wild, but not so hot for the Iowa Wild. Make it two consecutive weekends where a potential organizational cornerstone prospect leaves the game early due to injury; first it was Marco Rossi, and just on Sunday, Matt Boldy appears to have injured his ankle.
Matt Boldy down the tunnel in pain after this hit. It's his ankle. Just brutal for Boldy, as well as Iowa who already has a long list of injuries https://t.co/GjNfmrJcPM pic.twitter.com/bkXjI23ikA— Spoked Z (@SpokedZ) December 5, 2021
- The game against the Toronto Maple Leafs was a statement win, but a crazy one that we should go over yet again. [Hockey Wilderness]
- The Wild’s coaching staff (including head coach Dean Evason) is in their final year of their contracts and they have turned this hob-gob group of players into some true divisional contenders. They probably deserve to get an extension and a pay raise. [The Athletic]
- While captain Jared Spurgeon is out, Matt Dumba has really been stepped up to the plate and contributing. [10K Rinks]
- Darnell Nurse is back for the Edmonton Oilers, who the Wild play on Tuesday.
THE DOC IS IN! ✔️— Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) December 5, 2021
- The Ottawa Senators are back on their sicko shit. [Defector]
