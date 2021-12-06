 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Matt Boldy leaves Iowa game with injury

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
Minnesota Wild v Colorado Avalanche Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • Things are going well for the Minnesota Wild, but not so hot for the Iowa Wild. Make it two consecutive weekends where a potential organizational cornerstone prospect leaves the game early due to injury; first it was Marco Rossi, and just on Sunday, Matt Boldy appears to have injured his ankle.
  • The game against the Toronto Maple Leafs was a statement win, but a crazy one that we should go over yet again. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • The Wild’s coaching staff (including head coach Dean Evason) is in their final year of their contracts and they have turned this hob-gob group of players into some true divisional contenders. They probably deserve to get an extension and a pay raise. [The Athletic]
  • While captain Jared Spurgeon is out, Matt Dumba has really been stepped up to the plate and contributing. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

  • Darnell Nurse is back for the Edmonton Oilers, who the Wild play on Tuesday.

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...