Jared Spurgeon expected to return to lineup during this week

For the Minnesota Wild to be without their captain and sturdy force of a defenseman in Jared Spurgeon, the sky was seemingly falling. But even without No. 46, they have pulled off an eight-game winning streak that has jolted them to potential championship contention—or at least getting their name in the “dark horse” category.

But fear not, the captain is returning soon and according to him, he will be back in the lineup some time during this road trip that they are starting on Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

“Sometime this road trip,” Spurgeon told reporters on Monday when asked for his timeline for his return. “First practice I had with guys, bumping around, so I’m just seeing how I react to that, and go from there.”

The Wild are heading on a little western swing around the Pacific Division. After facing the Oilers on Tuesday, it will be the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, and the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday to wrap it up. Four teams that can give this team some certain hell. At least we know that Spurgeon will hopefully be back some time this week.

At least the captain himself understands the comfortability of witnessing a massive win streak while on the sidelines.

“I think there are definitely times of the year where the team goes on a run the other way, where you’re pushing yourself,” Spurgeon said. “I think as a team, everyone is contributing and from a far, it’s fun to watch and to see everyone and how happy they are for each other. Being in the room, some times after games, just to see the energy that we have after games. Obviously you want to get back out there, but you also don’t want to get out there and hurt the team as well, if you’re not 100 percent.”

There’s no rush to come back when the team is performing this well and racking up the points. We don’t even want to think about the misery we would be in if the results have gone the other way and we would be crying out to see Jared on the ice again.

Spurgeon has been off the ice for seven games now after suffering a mid-game injury against the Florida Panthers. He has 3 goals and 8 points through 17 games this season.