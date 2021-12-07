Gamethread: Wild at Oilers (8:00 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are heading on the road, making a little tour around some competitive Western Conference teams, with their first game against the Edmonton Oilers.

Wild at Oilers When: 8:00 p.m. CT Where: Rogers Place TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3

After hosting the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, this will now be the second consecutive game that Minnesota is facing one of the NHL’s best forwards. They were able to stifle Auston Matthews’ chances, having the team overall keep possession more when he was on the ice—but now it’s Connor McDavid and the band of his merry men.

Defenseman Darnell Nurse is supposed to be back as well, but the Wild’s own top defenseman is scheduled to be back some time soon as well. Jared Spurgeon said himself that he is hoping to be back in the lineup some time during this road trip which ends on Sunday. So let’s just get all hyped up for the eventual return of the Wild’s captain.

