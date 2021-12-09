 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Wilderness Walk: Gaudreau almost kind of back

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

  • You miss some things on a win streak, and one of those is any absences—especially when it’s a depth forward that has kind of fallen off slightly compared to his start to the season. Frederick Gaudreau has missed the last four games due to being in the NHL’s COVID protocol, but might be closing in on a return, with Sunday’s match against the Vegas Golden Knights circled as a possible return to play. [The Athletic]
  • It’s December which means World Juniors! So what Minnesota Wild prospects are going to be at this year’s tournament in Edmonton? [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Dmytri Kulikov and Jon Merrill have been just absolutely excellent during this streak. [10K Rinks]

