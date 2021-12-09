Gamethread: Wild at Sharks (9:30 p.m.)

The Minnesota Wild are rolling through opponents — now seven straight wins and they are heading to the SAP Center to face the San Jose Sharks next.

Wild at Sharks When: 9:30 p.m. CT Where: SAP Center TV: Bally Sports North Radio: KFAN 100.3

The Sharks have been a very mediocre team this season, but you just never know what Brent Burns might just pull out of his ass against his former team. But nevertheless, Jared Spurgeon is making his return from injury, so maybe things will settle down a bit (although now Matt Dumba is out of the lineup due to being under the weather).

Join us in the comments down below and make sure to get your coffee in you now.