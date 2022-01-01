Gamethread: WINTER CLASSIC (6:00 p.m.)

It is here! The Winter Classic! In Minnesota! And while the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues have not faced each other since the pre-season, this will be a heated battle within the Central Division.

At season’s end, these two points that are up for grabs outside in the freezing cold, could determine playoff positioning and who ends the season with the division crown. And of course, it doesn’t help that the Wild have not played since Dec. 20 due to multiple postponements through the last couple weeks.

Wild vs. Blues When: 6:00 p.m. Where: Target Field TV: TNT, SN1, TVAS Radio: KFAN 100.3

The entire event is going to be full of wonderous landscapes and just picturesque scenes of two NHL clubs playing hockey in the middle of falling snow.

Maybe the extra little bit of friction on the colder ice will give Kirill Kaprizov that slight edge over any defender that tries to prevent his mohawks. Or maybe Mats Zuccarello will get those passes through some struggling Blues skaters. Who knows! It is going to be special no matter what.

Lineup:

We’ve been waiting so long for this, so let’s enjoy it.