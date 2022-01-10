Wild send Rossi to AHL, Boldy to taxi squad

The Minnesota Wild don’t play until Friday, but on Sunday, they decided to stir up the pot a little bit.

Announced by the team, a slew of transactions came down the pipe, so we might need to break this one down a bit.

News: The #mnwild today reassigned G Hunter Jones, F Kyle Rau and F Marco Rossi to the @IAWild, reassigned F Matt Boldy and G Andrew Hammond to the taxi squad and activated F Joel Eriksson Ek from Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/rYOFtICCz5 — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) January 9, 2022

Goaltender Hunter Jones, and forwards Kyle Rau and Marco Rossi have been sent down to the AHL.

Matt Boldy and Andrew Hammond are on the taxi squad.

Joel Eriksson Ek is back from injury (thank goodness).

First, Jones was up here for goaltending security on the taxi squad as Hammond served as Kaapo Kahkonen’s backup, now that Hammond is temporarily getting placed on the taxi squad, he goes back down to actually play some games. Rau is just back down after getting called up during the Wild’s injury crisis earlier. But when it comes to top prospect Rossi, it gets interesting.

AHL Iowa are playing on Tuesday this week, and with the Wild not in action until Friday, it makes sense to get some extra playing time for the 20-year-old. It has not been clarified if this is a more permanent placement, or he is just there to play on Tuesday and re-joining Minnesota as they prepare for the Anaheim Ducks. It could be either, honestly.

Especially when you consider that Boldy did not get that treatment, and is just getting placed on the taxi squad, to remain at the Wild practices, then it is interesting. Whether it’s his age or his on-ice performances, the Wild clearly see Boldy as the more advanced prospect and the 21-year-old is likely here for good.

One benefit of this news, is that Eriksson Ek is back and we can all finally breathe a little bit. It was already projected that the team’s best centerman will be available to play on Friday, but this is just some extra certainty that that will actually happen. Maybe the Rossi demotion was simply because they don’t want him playing less minutes on the third line once Joel returns? Again, there are so many possibilities and it should become more clear as the weekend approaches.