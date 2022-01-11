Wilderness Walk: Ovechkin really wanted to face Kaprizov

That’s Wild
- The Minnesota Wild’s last game was a crazy one against the Washington Capitals, but something was missing. Star Kirill Kaprizov was out of the lineup due to an injury sustained in Boston the previous game, and fellow countryman Alex Ovechkin was really looking forward to facing Kaprizov. He even complimented him. [StarTribune]
- The Wild made a slew of transactions over the weekend, that included sending top prospect Marco Rossi down to the AHL, Matt Boldy to the taxi squad, and bringing Joel Eriksson Ek off of the injured list. [Hockey Wilderness]
- Here’s some takeaways from that crazy win over the Capitals! [Hockey Wilderness]
- Mats Zuccarello is helping the Wild keep some success through this period without the majority of their key players. [10K Rinks]
Off the trail...
- The Detroit Red Wings are facing a little bit of a crisis: Should they trade former first-round pick Filip Zadina, who is clearly struggling? [WiiM]
- Should Kasperi Kapanen reach some expectations for the Pittsburgh Penguins? [Pensburgh]
Loading comments...