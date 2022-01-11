 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Wilderness Walk: Ovechkin really wanted to face Kaprizov

Your daily dose of Wild news, along with other interesting stories from around the NHL.

By Thomas P. Williams
/ new
Washington Capitals v Minnesota Wild Photo by Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

That’s Wild

  • The Minnesota Wild’s last game was a crazy one against the Washington Capitals, but something was missing. Star Kirill Kaprizov was out of the lineup due to an injury sustained in Boston the previous game, and fellow countryman Alex Ovechkin was really looking forward to facing Kaprizov. He even complimented him. [StarTribune]
  • The Wild made a slew of transactions over the weekend, that included sending top prospect Marco Rossi down to the AHL, Matt Boldy to the taxi squad, and bringing Joel Eriksson Ek off of the injured list. [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Here’s some takeaways from that crazy win over the Capitals! [Hockey Wilderness]
  • Mats Zuccarello is helping the Wild keep some success through this period without the majority of their key players. [10K Rinks]

Off the trail...

More From Hockey Wilderness

Loading comments...